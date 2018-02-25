Wenger: We were unlucky

Arsene Wenger said Arsenal were unlucky to lose the Carabao Cup final against Man City at Wembley on Sunday, despite the emphatic 3-0 scoreline.

Goals from Sergio Aguero, Vincent Kompany and David Silva saw Pep Guardiola’s side triumph in a one-sided affair, as many Gunners fans left Wembley long before the final whistle.

In his post-match comments, however, Wenger said that luck had not been on his team’s side.

“I felt…. we had the first good chance, a very easy one that we missed. After that we made a big mistake for their first goal,” he said.

“But we controlled them pretty well in the first half, but they came out in the second half, and we were unlucky because the second goal was offside. But congratulations to Man City, they deserve the win.

“It’s not the application that was missed it was the concentration at key periods that was missed. The second goal was a big goal in this game and for me, it was 100 percent offside.

“We analyse all the games in a very mathematical way, we didn’t give too many chances away, but we gave away easy chances, and didn’t create enough for ourselves.”

“When you lose 3-0 of course you have to look at defending better, but I still feel like for large periods we defended well, but we lost concentration sometimes and against good teams you pay for it,” he added.

“You have to accept being criticised when you lose games. But I believe we have to recover quickly. We got to the final, we lost, so now we have to focus on the next Premier League game.”

The criticism of Wenger and the team online was plentiful.

Wenger has lost his identity as a coach. No longer a winner. No longer plays beautiful football. No longer develops young players into top players. I really struggle to see what value he offers a club like Arsenal right now. He must walk or be sacked this season. — AFCAMDEN (@AFCAMDEN) February 25, 2018

Didn’t expect to win, but nor did I expect us to be that bad. Arsene Wenger can’t even get his team up for a cup final anymore. Sad day. Someone throw in the towel. — arseblog (@arseblog) February 25, 2018

An absolute stroll for City, who breezed through it in 2nd/3rd gear. Arsenal every inch the flimsy, weak willed, soft touches they are.

Wenger legacy at the stage where every one of the top five, and others, will be desperate for Arsenal to stick with him. Sad case they’ve become — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) February 25, 2018

The empty Arsenal seats here at the final whistle speak volumes about what fans think of Arsene Wenger pic.twitter.com/DjOsMl2rIe — Layth (@laythy29) February 25, 2018