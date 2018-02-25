League Cup

Wenger: We were unlucky

Arsene Wenger said Arsenal were unlucky to lose the Carabao Cup final against Man City at Wembley on Sunday, despite the emphatic 3-0 scoreline.

Goals from Sergio Aguero, Vincent Kompany and David Silva saw Pep Guardiola’s side triumph in a one-sided affair, as many Gunners fans left Wembley long before the final whistle.

In his post-match comments, however, Wenger said that luck had not been on his team’s side.

“I felt…. we had the first good chance, a very easy one that we missed. After that we made a big mistake for their first goal,” he said.

“But we controlled them pretty well in the first half, but they came out in the second half, and we were unlucky because the second goal was offside. But congratulations to Man City, they deserve the win.

“It’s not the application that was missed it was the concentration at key periods that was missed. The second goal was a big goal in this game and for me, it was 100 percent offside.

“We analyse all the games in a very mathematical way, we didn’t give too many chances away, but we gave away easy chances, and didn’t create enough for ourselves.”

“When you lose 3-0 of course you have to look at defending better, but I still feel like for large periods we defended well, but we lost concentration sometimes and against good teams you pay for it,” he added.

“You have to accept being criticised when you lose games. But I believe we have to recover quickly. We got to the final, we lost, so now we have to focus on the next Premier League game.”

The criticism of Wenger and the team online was plentiful.

