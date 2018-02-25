City crowned EFL Cup champions

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola claimed his first trophy in England after his team swept aside Arsenal 3-0 in the EFL Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.

Arsenal 0 Manchester City 3

Aubameyang twice denied by Bravo

Aguero lob gives City half-time lead

Gundogan shot diverted home by Kompany

Silva seals win with clinical finish

Match Summary

The Gunners were second best on the day by some margin as Sergio Aguero gave City a 1-0 lead at the break, before second-half goals from Vincent Kompany and David Silva sealed a convincing victory under the famous arch.

Full Report

City enjoyed the better first half, although they were indebted to Claudio Bravo for keeping the Gunners out on eight minutes.

Aaron Ramsey picked out Mesut Ozil in space on the right and the German squared for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who was denied by Bravo twice at close range in quick succession.

Route-one football brought the opening goal on 19 minutes and it came from the Premier League leaders. Shkodran Mustafi allowed Aguero to get goalside of him from Bravo’s long goal-kick and the Argentine lifted the ball over David Ospina’s head into the back of the net from the edge of the box.

Arsene Wenger’s side had a chance to respond four minutes later, but Ramsey’s low free-kick from 25 yards out was comfortable for Bravo.

Jack Wilshere was unable to keep his shot down from 16 yards out after racing onto Aubameyang’s flicked pass on 31 minutes, while at the other end Kevin De Bruyne hit the side-netting from an angle on the right nine minutes later after Aguero’s cross from the left found him at the back post.

The final action of the half saw Ospina make a routine save from Leroy Sane’s cross-shot from the left on 45 minutes, and City threatened early in the second half when Kompany’s strike was deflected just wide of the left post off Laurent Koscielny in the 48th minute.

Their second goal came off the boot of Kompany 10 minutes later as he turned in Ilkay Gundogan’s shot when a corner was cleared to the German on the edge of the area.

The Citizens were home and dry on 65 minutes with a well-taken third goal. Danilo played in Silva on the left and the Spaniard drilled a shot into the bottom-right corner of the net from an acute angle.

Granit Xhaka went close with a strike from outside the box that flew inches over the bar on 76 minutes, while Bravo made a brave save at the feet of substitute Alex Iwobi from Aubameyang’s through-ball five minutes later.

Hector Bellerin summed up the north Londoners’ day in stoppage time as he blazed an effort well over the target from a long way out on the right with options ahead of him.