Kolo Toure: City too good for Arsenal

Former Arsenal and Manchester City defender Kolo Toure believes City have the edge over the Gunners ahead of their Carabao Cup Final clash on Sunday.

Both Arsenal and Manchester City head into the cup on the back of surprise defeats. Arsene Wenger’s men lost 2-1 at home against Swedish club Ostersunds in the Europa League, but advanced to the last-16 with a 4-2 aggregate victory. Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola’s charges were knocked out of the FA Cup by Wigan, who won 1-0 on Monday.

Toure has praised both sides’ style of football, but believes City have more quality and will clinch the silverware at Wembley Stadium.

“Both teams play great football,” Toure told Sky Sports News.

“Arsenal have a lot of experience of playing finals – this is the thing, but [if you ask me who I think is going to win] I will go for City.

“City at the moment are playing the best football in the league right now, even in Europe they are playing amazing football. If they play with the same performance level they are used to, there is no drama [for them] for sure.”