Arsenal battle back to reach EFL Cup final

Arsenal recovered from a sluggish start as they came from an early goal down to beat London rivals Chelsea 2-1 on Wednesday to book their place in the EFL Cup final.

Arsenal 2 Chelsea 1

Hazard breaks deadlock early on

Rudiger OG quickly restores parity

Caballero tips Xhaka free-kick over

Xhaka completes comeback win

Match Summary

The first leg of their semi-final clash ended goalless, but there would no repeat of that scoreline as the Blues broke the deadlock after just seven minutes before Arsene Wenger’s side found a quick reply.

The Premier League champions were on top in the first half, but their neighbours improved markedly in the second half to emerge victorious in the second leg at the Emirates Stadium.

Full Report

The game got off to a cracking start with action aplenty in the opening quarter of an hour. The visitors looked lively from the kick-off and threatened after just four minutes when Victor Moses was picked out in space from a short corner, but he dragged a shot wide of the left post from the edge of the box.

The Blues had the ball in the back of the net moments later, although Pedro’s header was ruled out after he had strayed offside. Their next one did count, though, when Eden Hazard latched onto a through-ball from the Spaniard and beat David Ospina from inside the area on seven minutes.

🎶 We’re the famous Arsenal and we’re going BACK to Wembley 🎶 We’re into the @Carabao_Cup final! pic.twitter.com/W2IpgxR2Nt — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) January 24, 2018

The Gunners looked to respond as Alex Iwobi picked out Jack Wilshere inside the box two minutes later, but the midfielder’s effort was gathered by Willy Caballero at the second attempt.

Parity was restored in the 11th minute, however, when Nacho Monreal’s header deflected off both Marcos Alonso and Antonio Rudiger to go beyond Caballero.

Willian was presented with a chance on 20 minutes after Hazard’s dummy let him in from Pedro’s pass, but the Brazilian fired wide with his left foot.

Caballero had to be alert as he tipped over Granit Xhaka’s free-kick from the right in the 33th minute, while at the other end Rudiger’s looping header from a corner drew a comfortable save out of Ospina four minutes later.

The Chelsea keeper was called into action again on 39 minutes as Monreal got on the end of Mesut Ozil’s free-kick, but his header didn’t cause the veteran keeper too much trouble.

The hosts almost snatched the lead in first-half stoppage time when Wilshere sent Ozil through on goal, although his effort was deflected just wide of the post.

They started the second half with renewed purpose and Xhaka flashed a shot over the crossbar from outside the area in the 48th minute. The Swiss midfielder would not pass up his next opportunity on the hour-mark, though, as Rudiger diverted Lacazette’s cross into his path to score from close range.

When you can’t wait until you get home to watch your match-winning goal… Luckily for Granit, we’ve got a big screen for that 😂 pic.twitter.com/sYKuVqd67a — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) January 24, 2018

The north Londoners continued to create the better openings, with Xhaka slicing a shot well wide of the goal on 69 minutes after being picked out on the edge of the box by Lacazette, before Iwobi was denied by the boot of Caballero as he latched onto Ozil’s square pass in the 76th minute.

Rudiger went close with a looping header that landed on the roof of the net from a corner in the 82nd minute, while Xhaka caused concern for the west Londoners four minutes later as he brought a long ball under control on his chest before firing wide on the volley.

That was the last clear-cut opportunity as the Gunners advanced to another Wembley final.