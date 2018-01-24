Pep: We will be judged by trophies

Pep Guardiola expressed happiness after his Manchester City side made their first final under his guidance by beating Bristol City in their Carabao Cup semi-final on Tuesday at Ashton Gate.

City beat their Championship opponents 3-2 on the night and 5-3 on aggregate – thanks to goals from Leroy Sane, Sergio Aguero, and Kevin de Bruyne – to seal a date with either Chelsea or Arsenal at Wembley on February 25.

After the win, the City boss paid tribute to their dogged opponents before adding that despite winning all the plaudits for their silky attacking football, City would ultimately be judged on whether they win the trophy rather than the manner of their performances.

“We are so happy to be there [in the final]. For everybody involved. It was an amazing game. These kind of games never end until the end,” Guardiola, for whom the game marked his 500th in management, told Sky Sports.

“It [Bristol City’s comeback] is a good lesson for Cardiff [in the FA Cup fourth round] and for the Champions League – play until the 90 minutes.

11 – Pep Guardiola has now won 11 of his 18 semi-final ties, winning 10 of those finals, including each of the last six. Glory. pic.twitter.com/EwvWsVuhS0 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 23, 2018

“We saw what happened after 0-2. We knew if we scored two goals it would be easier.

“Maybe we should have scored three or four goals. In the end, there were one or two minutes left and it was 2-2 – anything can happen.

“We won a lot of games over six or seven months. That belongs to us and nobody can take away what we have done, but all teams are judged by the titles they win.

“Chelsea and Arsenal are strong teams. Anything can happen.”