Big Match Preview: Bristol City v Manchester City

Manchester City will be expecting to make light work of Bristol City in the second leg of their League Cup semi-final tie at Ashton Gate on Tuesday.

League Cup

23 January 2018

Semi-final, second leg

Kick-off 21:45 CET

Venue: Ashton Gate

Referee: G. Scott

Assistants: R. West, R. Holmes

Fourth official: S. Attwell

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Bristol City 18 8 3 7

Manchester City 18 7 3 8

Previous encounter:

Manchester City 2-1 Bristol City 09/01/2018 (League Cup)

Manchester City goalscorers: K. De Bruyne (55′), S. Aguero (90+2′)

Bristol City goalscorer: B. Reid (44′ pen)

Players to watch:

Sergio Aguero is on fire at the moment. The Argentine striker scored a hat-trick on Saturday to put Newcastle to the sword, taking his tally for the season up to 16.

Muy feliz de cumplir 200 partidos en Premier en este gran equipo con una merecida victoria y con goles ⚽️⚽️⚽️//Very happy for my 200th Premier League game for this amazing team, for the deserved victory, and the goals ⚽⚽⚽ C'mon, City! pic.twitter.com/njuHxAlXof — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) January 20, 2018

Robins forward Bobby Reid scored in the first leg and is their top scorer with an impressive 12 goals to his name already, making this by far his most prolific season to date.

Team form and quotes:

City returned to winning ways at the weekend with a routine 3-1 success against Newcastle after suffering their first defeat of the campaign away to Liverpool a week earlier.

Despite losing their undefeated tag, Pep Guardiola’s side show few signs of a dip in form and hold a 2-1 aggregate lead in the cup-tie after Kevin De Bruyne and Aguero found the net in the first leg – canceling out Reid’s opener from the penalty spot.

With a place in the final at stake, Guardiola will select a team capable of doing the job on the South-West coast.

🗣 LJ: “This is a really important game. The big thing is the players have had a feel for it now, beating Man Utd and the experience at the Etihad. It’s all to play for.” #BRCvMCY — Bristol City FC (@bcfctweets) January 22, 2018

“Of course we are going to try to see the best team as possible but then Bernardo Silva, (Ilkay) Gundogan, (Eliaquim) Mangala will not be able to play and that will not be fair,” the Spaniard said.

“I will say we are going to go there and try and win the game and go to the final.”

Bristol City’s last four games have been winless – losing three in a row before Friday’s 0-0 draw with Derby County. But they remain fifth in the Championship standings and in the running for a spot in the promotion play-offs.

Johnson believes the stage is set for his players to etch their names in the club’s annals as they look to overturn a 2-1 deficit.

“For me, and the club, the Premier League is the dream,” he said.

“But saying that, as far as the team is concerned, for this team to beat Man City and the players they have got, it would rank as one of the best results in the club’s history.

Ashton Gate is preparing for one more Carabao Cup clash 🔴 The scenes when Korey Smith's goal knocked Man United out! 😱 More of the same tomorrow night, Bristol City fans? 😏#BristolCity pic.twitter.com/m6MqBusUuJ — FootballLeagueWorld (@FLeagueWorld) January 22, 2018

“They’ll go down in folklore. Some have already from the Manchester United game. We’re going to enjoy it.

“We’ll keep going, we don’t want to be brave losers. We want to compete and compete to win. The only way we will fulfil our ambitions is to get the results on the pitch. This is where the heroes are born.”

Team news:

The hosts will assess the fitness of goalkeeper Frank Fielding (groin) and defender Nathan Baker (ankle) ahead of the match.

City will be without striker Gabriel Jesus and they also expect defender Vincent Kompany and midfielder Fabian Delph to be unavailable.