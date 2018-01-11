Wenger has no complaints from Cup stalemate

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was mostly happy with what he saw in Wednesday’s 0-0 draw against Chelsea in the League Cup semi-finals.

Neither side was able to find the net at Stamford Bridge, leaving the tie wide open for the second leg at the Emirates Stadium in a fortnight.

All to play for! @Arsenal and @ChelseaFC will do it again at the Emirates after a 0️⃣️-0️⃣draw in their @Carabao_Cup semi-final first leg. Who will make it to Wembley?https://t.co/niVQDKHsfW — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) January 11, 2018

"I felt that we performed well, it was a very intense game where we were very well organised and had a great solidarity in the team," Wenger told his club's official website.

"We are used to scoring, of course, so we are a bit frustrated we didn’t score, but overall I think the team performance was very positive and very good.

"We play at home in [the second leg] in a game we want to win. We have to win to qualify for the final, so let’s do the job.

"Overall I believe that it is, of course, a good opportunity for us to go to Wembley where we want to go, but we know that Chelsea are a dangerous side, so that is why it is important until then that we win our Premier League games and prepare after."

After goalless stalemates against the Blues and Norwich City in recent weeks, the latter coming in the FA Cup, the Gunners return to Premier League action against Bournemouth on Sunday.