Conte left frustrated by Cup draw

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte was left frustrated after the Blues failed to find a goal in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

The home side did most of the attacking but were held at bay by a resolute Arsenal defence, for whom Shkodran Mustafi starred.

Afterwards, Conte talked of his regret that Chelsea had failed to find the net.

“There’s a bit of disappointment because it’s important to try and win every game,” said Conte.

“We tried to use our strengths to win it and we created chances to score, but we were not clinical enough. Despite having 20 shots we didn’t score, and I think we have to reflect on these stats.

“Every game is different. If you compare this game with the last Arsenal game it was played in a very different way. They stayed very deep and tried to exploit the counter-attack.

“The last game was more open and both teams tried to win, today Arsenal played very well defensively.”

The Italian also complained about the lack of stoppage time.

“For me, there’s disappointment about [not enough] extra time,” Conte said. “In the second half the doctor went onto the pitch twice and the referee stopped for VAR, so you have to give more minutes of extra time.

“In Italy sometimes extra time can be seven, eight or nine minutes.”

His counterpart Arsene Wenger was pleased with the result.

“It was a good performance,” Wenger said.

“We were well organised. It was a good draw and we have to finish the job.”