Chelsea and Arsenal in first-leg stalemate

Chelsea and Arsenal shared the spoils in Wednesday’s 0-0 Carabao Cup semi-final first leg although both teams had chances to score a vital goal.

Lacazette blazes over

Moses goes close

Fàbregas misses a chance

Christensen heads wide

Match summary

It was a game of limited chances but Alexandre Lacazette went close from Jack Wilshere’s through ball, while Victor Moses also threatened.

Cesc Fàbregas also saw a header saved although Andreas Christensen may have done better late on.

Match report

It was a first half devoid of real chances though Hector Bellerin did send in a low inviting cross from the right wing which César Azpilicueta did well to clear in the 14th minute.

The Gunners were slightly more the threatening side and Jack Wilshere produced some quality to provide a lofted ball to send Alexandre Lacazette through, however, the striker was not composed as he lashed over the bar.

Not long after Ainsley Maitland-Niles defended poorly as Victor Moses roared straight through him on the right but his strike on target was straight at David Ospina. He fumbled it but grabbed the ball back before Alvaro Morata could pounce.

Just before the half-an-hour mark, Maitland-Niles again let Moses stroll through on the flank before the wing back’s left-footed strike hit the near post. Just before the break, Video Assistant Referee (VAR) was used when Calum Chambers seemed to shove Azpilicueta to the ground in the area, but nothing was given.

Then, Azpilicueta played a deep ball into Cesc Fàbregas but he sent his header straight at David Ospina from inside 10 yards, when he may have done better. After the interval N’Golo Kanté’s cross found Marcos Alonso, who flicked it on for Andreas Christensen, but his strike went over the bar.

It’s all to play for at the Emirates #CFCvAFC pic.twitter.com/Mb4vpZDMcD — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) January 10, 2018

In the second half, Alonso’s cross fell to the lively Moses but his goal-bound effort was deflected away by the alert Shkodran Mustafi. From the corner, Christensen headed wide when free in the area. There were few clear openings after that although Fabregas hit the near post with a minute to go from a chipped cross.

Not long after VAR technology was used again as the same player went down in the box, but it wasn’t given and the spoils were ultimately shared at Stamford Bridge.