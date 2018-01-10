Willian bullish ahead of Arsenal clash

Chelsea winger Willian is determined to beat Arsenal in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tie at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

The Blues held the Gunners to a 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium in their recent Premier League encounter, and Willian is hoping Chelsea make the most of their home-ground advantage in the first leg of the League Cup.

“We are confident,” Willian told the official Chelsea website. “It’s another semi-final for us and a great opportunity to reach the final. It’s a big game, an important game, and of course, we want to get through to Wembley.

“There are two legs and we have to make sure we’re ready for each match. If we win at Stamford Bridge we can go to the Emirates in a good position.

“Arsenal are strong at home, they have a lot of possession and play with the ball but I think if we play well over the two legs and do a good job we can reach the final.”

Should Chelsea manage to get past Arsenal over the two legs, they would face either Manchester City or Bristol City in the final.