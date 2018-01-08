Preview: Manchester City v Bristol City

Bristol City will have their work cut out for them when they travel to the Etihad Stadium to take on Manchester City in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on Tuesday.

Carabao Cup

9 January 2018

Semi-final, first leg

Kick-off 19:45 BST

Venue: Etihad Stadium

Referee: A. Taylor

Assistants: L. Betts, M. Perry

Fourth official: L. Mason

Head-to-head summary

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Man City 23 7 6 10

Bristol City 23 10 6 7

Previous encounter

Bristol City 1-2 Manchester City 29/08/2007 (League Cup)

Bristol City goalscorers: B. Orr (69′)

Man City goalscorers: E. Mpenza (17′), R. Bianchi (81′)

Players to watch

Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane, Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva and Sergio Aguero have all been outstanding for the Citizens this season. Sterling in particular has caught the eye with his 14 Premier League goals helping Pep Guardiola’s side open up a considerable gap on the chasing pack. The England international is third in the race for the Golden Boots, one goal ahead of Aguero in fourth place.

De Bruyne (nine), Sane (nine) and Silva (eight) have supplied the ammunition to take the top three spots in the table for assists. The trio have also contributed 17 league goals amongst them.

The Robins’ title challenge has been spearheaded by Bobby Reid, who has bagged 12 goals in the Championship which sees him trail Leon Clarke by three at the top of the scoring charts.

The 24-year-old was rested for the FA Cup third-round clash at Watford on Saturday and will be eager to test himself against the best defence in England’s top flight. Joe Bryan will be hoping for more of the same after his solitary strike against Manchester United in the quarter-finals was voted goal of the round.

Team form and manager quotes

City are still unbeaten this season and remain in the hunt for a quadruple after cruising to a 4-1 victory over Burnley in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.

Their 18-match winning streak in the league was halted by Crystal Palace on the final day of 2017 following a 0-0 draw, but they bounced back to beat Watford 3-1 last week.

Guardiola wants to keep that winning feeling going as he looks to win his first trophy for the club, admitting they have a long way to go to matches the successes of Manchester United and Liverpool.

“A win helps to win more, then we are there, going to go to London to play the final,” the Spaniard said in his pre-match press conference.

“It’s important (to win trophies). To become a big club like the teams I have faced, or teams like (Manchester) United or Liverpool, with a really big history, you have to win.

“Nobody can take away what we have lifted so far – the pleasures from this team of the last three or four months, they belong to us. In the process, when you live in good moments, I say to the players, ‘Enjoy it’. It is so complicated it may not happen again.

“But after, of course, to give real value to what we have done so far, what we are going to do in the future, you have to lift the titles. Without that, it’s OK, it’s good, but not enough.”

Bristol City counterpart Lee Johnson believes another upset is possible after claiming the scalps of Watford, Stoke, Crystal Palace and United in the previous four rounds.

The Hornets got revenge this past weekend by dumping the Robins out of the FA Cup with a 3-0 win, which extended their winless run to three games in all competitions, but Johnson is looking to give his team a fighting chance for the second leg at Ashton Gate.

“There’s no doubt we’re an extreme underdog against Manchester City, so it’s very similar to when that Kilmarnock side beat Celtic in the cup final,” he told the press ahead of Tuesday’s cup-tie.

“The boys are in credit in this competition. We just have to give it our all. It can be done. This tie is obviously played over 180 minutes, so it will only be half-time after Tuesday evening.

“We need to do our best to ensure we stay in the tie coming back to Ashton Gate.”

Team news

Guardiola is set to ring the changes in midweek with an eye on Sunday’s trip to Liverpool in the league.

Claudio Bravo, Danilo, Ilkay Gundogan and Oleksandr Zinchenko all started in the FA Cup and the quartet could retain their place in the starting line-up.

Silva has looked impressive since returning to the fold and he may well feature again on Tuesday, although Sterling, Aguero and De Bruyne could get the night off.

For the visitors, Famara Diedhiou (knee), Milan Djuric (groin), Jens Hegeler, Ivan Lucic and Gary O’Neil (all knee), Eros Pisano (hamstring) and Callum O’Dowda (ankle) remain unavailable.