Zidane: Ronaldo is out of this world

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has heaped praise on his top players, claiming that Cristiano Ronaldo is from another planet while Karim Benzema is pure talent.

Zidane reflected on the 2016/17 season which saw Ronaldo net 42 goals across all competitions to help Los Merengues to the Champions League and La Liga titles.

“[Sergio] Ramos is the leader, Cristiano is from another planet and Benzema is pure talent,” Zidane told beIN Sports.

The French tactician was also impressed by Ronaldo’s maturity when he was left out of a few La Liga games to manage his fatigue throughout the season.

He added: “He’s a very intelligent guy and he knows himself. Cristiano pushes his team-mates on. He’s the best.

“I have so many extraordinary players that I want the team to play well.”