Perez returns to Deportivo on loan

Arsenal have granted Lucas Perez his wish after the wantaway forward rejoined hometown club Deportivo La Coruna on transfer deadline day.

The Spaniard was brought to the Emirates Stadium in 2016 after a productive campaign with Depor, which yielded 17 goals in 36 La Liga outings.

But Perez has found opportunities hard to come by for Arsene Wenger’s side, starting just nine games across all competitions in his debut season.

Lucas Pérez pasa mañana reconocimiento médico en el Hospital HM Modelo de A Coruña https://t.co/zxXSjI2fFt #DÉPOR pic.twitter.com/IxDUFh6d5r — RC Deportivo (@RCDeportivo) August 31, 2017

The recent arrival of Alexandre Lacazette has pushed him further down the pecking order in attack, and the Gunners have consented to a loan agreement with the Galicians for the 2017/18 campaign.

A statement from the FA champions read: “Lucas Perez has rejoined Spanish side Deportivo de La Coruna on loan for the 2017/18 season.

“We all wish Lucas well for his time with Deportivo this coming season. The loan is subject to the completion of regulatory processes.”