Neymar brands Barcelona president a “joke”

Neymar has branded Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu a “joke” after receiving criticism over his world record move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Bartomeu has attacked Neymar’s conduct over his £200million summer switch to PSG after telling Spanish newspaper Deportes that Barcelona “believed for too long in the ambiguity of Neymar and his father”.

He insists that Barcelona deserved to be informed of Neymar’s intentions far sooner, in order to help them find a suitable replacement for the Brazilian.

But underneath a quote from Bartomeu posted on Instagram, Neymar commented in Spanish: “This president is a joke”.

It’s only the latest episode in the fall-out over Neymar’s summer switch, with UEFA confirming they are investigating whether PSG have broken Financial Fair Play rules.

Could have been. Kylian Mbappe reveals he had summer talks with @Arsenal before deciding on @PSG_inside >> https://t.co/4vk1SF5G8Y pic.twitter.com/KkGJDkOqxs — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) September 7, 2017

Bartomeu has said that “something must be done” about the big-spending from the likes of PSG and Manchester City, with the pair backed by their Abu Dhabi and Qatari owners.