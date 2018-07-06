Real boost defence with Odriozola signing

Real Madrid have boosted their defensive options after agreeing a deal to sign right-back Alvaro Odriozola from Real Sociedad.

Odriozola will battle with fellow Spanish international Dani Carvajal and Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi for the starting spot at the Bernabeu after Real splashed the cash to land the promising 22-year-old.

Neither Madrid or Sociedad have disclosed the details of the transfer, but reports in Spain have indicated that the fee is around the £35million mark.

“Real Madrid and Real Sociedad have agreed to the transfer of the player Alvaro Odriozola, pending the medical examination, and the player remains linked to the club for the next six seasons,” said a Madrid statement.

Odriozola was part of the Spain squad for the World Cup, but didn’t feature in any of their four games in Russia.

“We want to thank Alvaro Odriozola for the professionalism and commitment shown during his stay in our club from his youth years to the first team, at the same time as wishing him the best for his personal and professional future,” said a Sociedad statement.