Reports: Juventus in £88m bid for Ronaldo

Real Madrid are considering a bid of around £88 million from Juventus for Cristiano Ronaldo, according to reports.

The Spanish giants have yet to make up their mind, Sky Sports reported.

Asked whether Juve fans could “start dreaming about Cristiano Ronaldo?”, Juventus managing director Giuseppe Marotta told Sky Italia: “I won’t speak (about that).”

The 33-year-old Portugal star has been at the Bernabeu for nine years and is Madrid’s all-time top scorer with 451 goals in all competition.

Ronaldo won a fifth Champions League crown with Madrid in May, but the departure of Zinedine Zidane has raised speculation about an overhaul of playing staff under new coach Julen Lopetegui.

Madrid finished 17 points behind rivals Barcelona in La Liga last seasonn.

Questions about Ronaldo’s future were also raised following the Champions League victory, with Ronaldo promising an answer “soon”.

Ronaldo joined Madrid in 2009 from Manchester United, also for a fee of £80m.