Kovacic wants to leave Real Madrid

Mateo Kovacic admits he wants to leave Real Madrid after growing frustrated at a lack of first-team football.

Kovacic joined Real in a £25million switch from Inter three years ago, but the Croatian international has made just 37 La Liga starts during his time at the Bernabeu.

The midfielder – part of the Croatian squad at the World Cup – believes he needs to be playing more regularly, with the likes of Spurs and Manchester United linked to the 24-year-old.

“I understand the situation, but because of that I believe the best thing for me would be to go to another club where I’d have the opportunity to play regularly as a starter,” he told Marca.

“I think I can have this opportunity and it’s one I want right now.

“I think that all of the players at Real Madrid are important. The problem is that it’s difficult to get consistency when you’re a young player. Without that consistency I will never be able to show my potential.

“Of course I am not happy when I don’t play.

“I have really enjoyed these three years in Madrid, alongside some incredible team-mates and winning trophies, but I haven’t been completely happy because my contribution to all of this hasn’t been complete and this is something I want to change.”