Alba: I never want to leave Barcelona

Barcelona defender Jordi Alba admits he would stay at the Spanish giants for the rest of his career if it were up to him to decide.

The 29-year-old, who is currently on international duty with Spain at the World Cup, has been at the Catalans since joining them from Valencia in 2012.

Alba still has two years left on his current contract with the club but is yet to be offered a new deal, which has led to speculation that he may be on his way out.

However, the left-back has revealed that he would love to stay at Barca for as long as possible.

“I’m very happy at Barcelona and if it depended on me, I would stay here forever,” Alba told reporters in Russia, according to El Mundo Deportivo.

“It depends on my level of performance and it was very good throughout last season, which was a great campaign for us.

“It depends also on the club’s decision but if it is up to me, I will not be leaving Barcelona.”