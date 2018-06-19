Griezmann pens new deal with Atletico

Atletico Madrid has confirmed that star forward Antoine Griezmann has penned a new contract that ties him to the club until 2023.

Griezmann was in recent months heavily linked with a move to Barcelona, but the French forward last week ended the speculation over his future by announcing that he is staying at Atletico.

The club on Monday announced that the France international has penned a new contract that will keep him at the club until 2023.

Griezmann netted 29 goals in 49 appearances in all competitions for Atletico during the 2017/18 season.

He also made 15 assists and helped Diego Simeone’s side win the Europa League.

Atletico also revealed that young defender Lucas Hernandez has extended his contract by two more years while the club officially announced the signing of Thomas Lemar from Monaco.

The 22-year old Hernandez was impressive for Atletico during the 2017/18 season, which helped him earn a spot in the France team for the World Cup in Russia.

Meanwhile, Lemar makes a move to Spain after last week Atletico agreed a deal in principle with Monaco over the services of the winger.

The Spanish giants said in a statement that all the three contracts were signed at the France camp in Russia in the presence its chief executive officer Miguel Angel Gil Marin.

The statement from Atletico said:”The contracts were signed in the training camp of the France national team following the guidelines of the people in charge of the French Football Association and the France coach, Didier Deschamps.”