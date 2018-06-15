Griezmann announces Atletico stay

Antoine Griezmann has confirmed that he will stay at Atletico Madrid after announcing his decision at the end of a television documentary.

Griezmann has been a long-term target for Atletico’s La Liga rivals Barcelona and the French international was strongly tipped to make the move to the Nou Camp this summer.

The 27-year-old was eager to clarify his future before France’s World Cup opener against Australia and he has now ended the uncertainty at the end of a Spanish television programme called ‘La Decision’.

“I have decided to stay,” said Griezmann, before tweeting: “My fans, my team, MY HOME!!!”.

Griezmann has netted 112 goals for Atletico during his four years at the club, but Barcelona have been persistent in their hunt, despite being reported to Fifa over an alleged illegal approach last December.

His announcement mirrors a similar method used by NBA player LeBron James when he moved to the Cleveland Cavaliers from the Miami Heat in 2010.

Griezmann’s decision is a further boost for Atletico, who announced earlier this week that they had reached a preliminary agreement to sign Monaco forward Thomas Lemar.