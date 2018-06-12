Vinicius Junior: Real decision is out of my hands

Flamengo teenager Vinicius Junior admits he still doesn’t know whether Real Madrid will bring him to Spain ahead of the new season.

Los Blancos signed the 17-year-old forward in May 2017, but the transfer will only come into effect next month on his 18th birthday.

Vinicius Junior had only just made his first-team debut for Mengao 10 days before and has since racked up 68 appearances in all competitions, scoring 14 goals.

The Brazil youth international was in tears on Sunday after the 2-0 win over Parana at the Maracana, which could well be his last outing for the Rio de Janeiro outfit with the Campeonato Brasileiro having entered a month-long break due to the World Cup.

The Brazilian club would love for him to stay, but the Samba starlet says the decision is out of his hands.

“Flamengo is the club that always helped me, took me out of Sao Goncalo and gave me a better life, took care of me. I just have to thank everyone who has helped me since I got to Flamengo,” he said.

“[Flamengo director of football Carlos] Noval is asking for me to stay a lot, but it is not me who will decide.

“It’s a difficult moment. I’m where I’ve always dreamed of. I could be saying goodbye to the greatest fans in the world, alongside my family, friends and everyone present.

“I did not expect to make my professional debut so soon and at 17 be able to leave and play for Real Madrid.

“It’s not yet defined [when I will go], but in the next few days it will be and I’ll let you know. Flamengo, Real Madrid and my representatives are going to decide.”