Griezmann to decide future before World Cup

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann has revealed his future will be decided in the next week as speculation mounts over a move to Barcelona.

The France international capped off another impressive season by helping Los Colchoneros to the Europa League title last month, after they finished runners-up to Barca in La Liga.

Griezmann made a slow start to the 2017/18 campaign, but ended up with 29 goals in 49 appearances across all competitions to better his tally of the previous season.

The 27-year-old has reportedly been told by Les Bleus manager Didier Deschamps to sort out his future before the 2018 World Cup kicks off on June 14.

And the former Real Sociedad youth product confirmed after Saturday’s 1-1 draw with the United States that he’ll make up his mind in the coming days.

“It’s good that you’re taking an interest,” Griezmann told reporters. “There’s a week to go. I think we will find out this week.”

Deschamps’ side open their Group C campaign against Australia on June 16 before taking on Peru and Denmark.