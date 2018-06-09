Gimenez coy on Real Madrid reports

Amid speculation that he could be about to leave Atletico Madrid for local rivals Real Madrid, Jose Maria Gimenez is keeping his cards close to his chest.

Gimenez, 23, featured regularly during Atletico’s successful Europa League campaign. The defender is gearing up for World Cup duty with Uruguay, and has insisted that nothing else is on his mind.

Muy contento y con enorme orgullo de poder representar a mi país en un Mundial. Lucharemos por todos @Uruguay 💪 #ElEquipoQueNosUne pic.twitter.com/EQqygzPy0x — Jose Maria Gimenez (@JoseMaGimenez13) June 2, 2018

“I don’t think on that,” Gimenez told reporters when asked about the possibility of leaving the Wanda Metropolitano. “I’m thinking on playing a good tournament and to prepare myself well for it, and that’s all.”

The comments come amid reports that the European champions are ready to meet Gimenez’s 60 million-Euro release clause. Given his rise to stardom since joining Atletico in 2013, this comes as little surprise.

Gimenez is preparing for his second World Cup campaign, and despite his youth, he is confident that he can make his mark on it.

“I feel good. I had played a lot of minutes specially at the end of the season and that’s always a plus for me,” he said.

“It gives me confidence. Physically, I feel good. Mentally, I feel even better.”