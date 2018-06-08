Marcelo would welcome Neymar at Real

Marcelo insists Brazil team-mate Neymar would be welcomed at Real Madrid – regardless of Cristiano Ronaldo’s future.

Former Barcelona forward Neymar has been linked with a move to the Bernabeu this summer, amidst speculation that he is unhappy at current club Paris St-Germain after just one season in France.

There has been even been talk that Neymar could replace Ronaldo in Real’s attack after the 33-year-old has been tipped to leave the club following last season’s Champions League triumph.

Real and Brazil full-back Marcelo doesn’t want Ronaldo to leave, but says the Portuguese skipper’s future should not determine whether Neymar returns to La Liga.

“Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t own Real Madrid,” Marcelo said during a Brazil press conference.

“If the president [Florentino Perez] wants somebody, he’ll pick somebody. It’s not like Neymar can’t get in because Cristiano is in the team.

“I want Cristiano to stay, all players want it but one thing has nothing to do with the other. Real Madrid doors are always open for Neymar. The best players in the world should play in Real Madrid.

“I’ve already said that two, three years ago. I guess someday Neymar will play in Real Madrid. I don’t know when.”