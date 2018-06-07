Messi keen to have Griezmann at Barca

Lionel Messi has claimed he would naturally click with Barcelona target Antoine Griezmann, who he described as “one of the best”.

The Blaugrana have made no secret of their desire to add the Frenchman to their ranks, with club president Josep Maria Bartomeu revealing that they met with his agent in October.

Atletico Madrid has expressed disgust at Barca’s public pursuit of Griezmann, but that has not stopped Messi from adding his two cents.

“I have always said it: it is easy to get along with great players and Griezmann is one of the best. He is going through an exceptional time in his career,” the Argentina international told Mundo Deportivo.

“The coach will then look at how he fits everyone in but he is obviously a great player and we would click together.”

However, Messi did admit that for the time being, Griezmann remains an Atletico player.

“Whether Griezmann comes or not is up to the coach. It is still not 100 percent, but obviously the more quality we have the better,” he added.

Griezmann scored 19 goals in 32 La Liga appearances this past season, while Messi netted 34 in 36 games, claiming the European Golden Shoe.