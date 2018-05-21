Messi wins fifth Golden Shoe

Lionel Messi has won Europe’s Golden Shoe award for the fifth time.

The Barcelona and Argentina star collected the prize after hitting 34 goals in La Liga this season as Barca romped to a league and cup double.

Messi, a substitute in Barcelona’s last-day victory over Real Sociedad on Sunday, also won the prize in 2017, 2013, 2012 and 2010.

🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 Fifth Golden Shoe for Leo #Messi! ⚽ 34 goals in @LaLiga make him Europe's top scorer for the fifth time! 👏 Congratulations, Leo! 👏 #ForçaBarça pic.twitter.com/KsiwYPJ4fj — FC Barcelona 🏆🏆 (@FCBarcelona) May 20, 2018

The 30-year old finished ahead of Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (32 goals) by two, while Tottenham’s Harry Kane finished in third place with 30 goals.

Jonas of Benfica matched Messi’s total of 34 league goals, but strikes in the Portuguese league are worth just 1.5 points each as it it is not ranked in the top five leagues in Europe.

Four-time winner of the award Cristiano Ronaldo finished eighth in the rankings after scoring 26 goals for Real Madrid.

Golden Shoe final Top 10:

1. Lionel Messi, Barcelona, 68 points (34 goals)

2. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool, 64 points (32)

3. Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur, 60 (30)

4. Ciro Immobile, Lazio, 58 (29)

4. Mauro Icardi, Inter Milan, 58 (29)

4. Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich, 58 (29)

7. Edinson Cavani, Paris Saint-Germain, 56 (28)

8. Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid, 52 (26)

9. Jonas, Benfica, 51 (34)

10. Luis Suarez, Barcelona, 50 (25)