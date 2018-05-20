Villarreal come from behind to hold Real

Real Madrid were held to a 2-2 draw with Villarreal in their final La Liga fixture of the season.

Villarreal 2 Real Madrid 2

Bale on target after 11′

Ronaldo scores on 32′

Martinez pulls a goal back on 70′

Castillejo with 85′ leveller

Match summary

Zinedine Zidane picked a strong side that included his son Luca Zidane in goal.

But after taking a comfortable lead through Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo, Villarreal secured a share of the spoils as second-half substitutes Roger Martinez and Samu Castillejo both netted.

The loss meant that Real ended the season in third place with 76 points and Villarreal in fifth on 61 points.

Full report

Villarreal were first to threaten with Enes Unal pouncing on a poor clearance from Sergio Ramos but he shot low and just wide of the target.

Andres Fernandez was then forced to parry a Ramos shot around his goal before the home stopper got both hands behind a well-hit Cristiano Ronaldo shot.

Bale, meanwhile, came within a whisker of connecting to a good delivery from his Portuguese teammate after some trickery on the right-side of the box.

While he was initially unsuccessful, Bale kept up his recent goalscoring run by slotting in on 11 minutes with a superb strike into the bottom left-hand corner from a quickly taken free-kick.

Ronaldo then smashed a long-range free-kick high and wide while Luca Zidane got his first taste of action with a comfortable save from Roberto Soriano after he cut inside from the left flank.

After being denied a penalty, Ronaldo was quickly back with a powerful burst, only to be stopped by an offside flag when he was about to shoot.

📸⚖ We finish our #RMLiga campaign with a share of the spoils against @Eng_Villarreal. pic.twitter.com/7MVg5mypV6 — Real Madrid C.F.🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@realmadriden) May 19, 2018

And while Pablo Fornals came close on 30 minutes, Ronaldo fired Madrid in a two-nil lead after a chipped pass from Isco found Marcelo, who crossed for Ronaldo to power his header into the bottom right corner of the net.

Luka Modric may well have scored soon after but toe-poked his chance just over the crossbar, while Isco was also in with a good chance, but his shot from inside the 18-yard area was deflected just wide.

The chances kept coming for Real until the break, with Ronaldo just off target before Toni Kroos forced Fernandez into a super stop from a powerful drive.

Having collected themselves, Villarreal were back on the front foot at the start of the second period and Zidane made an excellent save to push a curling Nicola Sansone shot over his crossbar.

Fernandez stifled some quick counters from the visitors before Zidane made an easy stop from Rodri Hernandez with 54 minutes on the clock.

Unal fired a dangerous free-kick just wide ahead of a double substitution from Real that saw Karim Benzema replace Ronaldo and Lucas Vasquez come on for Modric.

Ramos then was forced to clear off his goalline as Unal headed on a Sansone cross from the left.

But Villarreal were soon back in the game, on 70 minutes as second half substitute Martinez skipped past Varane after latching on to a Hernandez throughball before beating Zidane with an excellent finish.

Benzema couldn’t get any purchase on his 74th minute shot after Isco had made way for Kovacic minutes earlier, before Casemiro stopped Martinez from equalising with a well-timed interception.

But the home side were to score, through Samu Castillejo from another good ball from Hernandez, as he rounded Zidane and slotted into an empty net.

Vasquez may have won it for Real deep into injury time but fired his first-time volley just wide of the near post when it was probably easier to score.