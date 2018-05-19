Isco wants Real Madrid future

Isco says he’s ‘in the right place’ to continue his development amid rumours of his imminent exit from Real Madrid.

The supremely talented 26-year-old Spaniard had to be patient for game time under Zinedine Zidane this season.

His quality, however, was never in question and he shone during his time on the pitch.

Despite reports suggesting the former Valencia and Malaga midfielder was set to leave the club in the off-season, Isco, who is looking forward to a ‘very beautiful’ Champions League final next week, believes he is where he should be.

Speaking to reporters at the presentation of his new fragrance, Isco said: “I’m young and I’m not content with anything. I want to keep aspiring to the maximum and I’m in the right place.”

He added: “It is going to be a very beautiful final.

“It is the most important tournament at club level and Real Madrid are the kings of Europe and we have the opportunity to claim it again after a season where we have not done well in the league and cup.

“It would be a good way to finish the season.

Up first though is Real’s final La Liga match of the season against Villarreal at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

A win on Saturday coupled with a loss for Atletico Madrid would see Real finish the 2017/18 Primera Division season in second place.