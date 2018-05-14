Levante end Barca’s unbeaten bid in goalfest

Emmanuel Boateng scored a hat-trick as Levante beat Barcelona 5-4 on Sunday evening to prevent the Spanish League champions from completing an unbeaten season.

Levante 5 Barcelona 4

Boateng on target on 9′

Boateng brace on 30′

Coutinho pulls a goal back on 38′

Bardhi restores two-goal lead on 46′

Boateng hat-trick on 49′

Bardhi 5-1 on 56′

Coutinho brace on 59′

Coutinho hat-trick on 64′ for 5-3

Suarez penalty on 71′ as Barca fall short

Match summary

Levante’s astonishing run of form continued in a thrilling victory, with Boateng’s hat-trick added to by a brace from Enis Bardhi.

And while Philippe Coutinho also grabbed three goals, in the end Luis Suarez’s penalty wasn’t enough for a Barca side without Lionel Messi.

The victory made it five wins in the last five and eight in 10 for Levante to end the evening in 15th place with 46 points, with one game to go, with Barca on 90 points.

Full report

The visitors to the Estadi Ciutat de Valencia had chances early on, with Coutinho seemingly overconfident with his first shot.

But the goals began to arrive, and Yerry Mina had a hand in the first, as he outmaneuvered Jose Luis Morales to cut the ball back for Boateng to fire his side ahead.

Bardhi then hit the Barca goal from a Boateng lay-off before Ousmane Dembele’s 25th minute shot was deflected wide of the target.

Soon after, Sasa Lukic expertly made his way through the Barca midfield before feeding Boateng who rounded Marc-Andre ter Stegen and finished cooly.

The defeat against Levante means the unbeaten run in @LaLigaEN ends at 43 games.

This team's record has gone down in history.

Thanks for your efforts! 👏 pic.twitter.com/FxTowrXW84 — FC Barcelona 🏆🏆 (@FCBarcelona) May 13, 2018

Coutinho though found the target, with a deflected drive following a surging run from Gerard Pique, who had replaced the injured Thomas Vermaelen.

A poor giveaway from Jordi Alba at the start of the second half was all Jose Campana needed, as he picked up the ball and teed up Bardhi, who smashed home from 20 yards for another Levante goal.

Barely ten minutes later and the home side were well and truly in dreamland with a hat-trick for Boateng as he finished a ball from Luna who had pounced on a flick from Roger Marti.

Marti then found Bardhi able to sidefoot home barely seven minutes later to build what proved to be an unassailable lead.

The away side came close to the result against an increasingly nervy Levante defence gifting Coutinho his second, before a pass from Sergio Busquets deflected off Suarez and beyond Oier in the home goal.

Boateng then upended Busquets with 71 minutes played to leave referee Mario Melero with no choice to point to the spot, leaving Suarez to reduce to deficit to just one goal.

Barca were not without their chances in the remaining minutes, but Suarez failed to hit the target with a header from a Coutinho free-kick, although late Levante substitute Ruben Rochina nearly added a sixth ahead of the final whistle.