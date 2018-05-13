Bale shines as Real demolish Celta Vigo

Real Madrid maintained their hopes of a top-two finish going into the final day of the season after putting six goals past Celta Vigo without reply at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday night.

Real Madrid 6 Celta Vigo 0

Bale (13′, 20′) gets Real going with brace

Isco (32′) puts them firmly in command

Hakimi (52′) strikes early in second half

Gomez (74′) puts past his own keeper

Kroos (81′) completes rout late on

Match Summary

Gareth Bale bagged a brace while Isco, Achraf Hakimi and Toni Kroos were also on target for Los Blancos as they put Celta to the sword in the Spanish capital, where Sergio Gomez scored at the wrong end to make it six on the night.

Zinedine Zidane’s side were ruthless in their final home game of the season as they put behind them the midweek defeat to Sevilla. They still trail neighbours Atletico Madrid by three points in the race to finish runners-up to Barcelona.

A post shared by Real Madrid C.F. 🏆 (@realmadrid) on May 12, 2018 at 2:22pm PDT

Full Report

The hosts needed just 13 minutes to get on the scoresheet. Luka Modric’s through-ball released Bale, who sprung the offside trap and saw his shot come go in off the left post for his sixth goal in nine games.

Three minutes later Celta had the ball in the back of the net only for the assistant referee to cut short their celebrations. Jozabed Sanchez’s effort deflected off team-mate Daniel Wass, who was correctly ruled offside.

Real doubled their lead on the half-hour mark. Isco picked up the ball deep inside his half and played a raking ball for Bale, who cut inside Jonathan Castro and unleashed a left-footed curler into the top-left corner of the goal.

Two minutes later it was 3-0 when creator turned goal-scorer as it was Isco’s turn to curl the ball into the top corner with his right foot.

The capital club looked in a festive mood and seven minutes after the break they scored a fourth. Hakimi connected with Karim Benzema’s lay-off and scored from an acute angle between the legs of Sergio Alvarez.

The visitors’ day continued to get worse when Gomez scored an own-goal in the 75th minute after his attempted interception from substitute Marco Asensio’s cross beat Alvarez.

Kroos rounded off the scoring 10 minutes from time. A quick throw-in from Hakimi sent Modric on his way and the Croatian crossed for the German to stroke the ball home.