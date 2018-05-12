Zidane tight-lipped on Neymar speculation

Zinedine Zidane has refused to be drawn on speculation that Real Madrid could make a summer move for Barcelona old boy Neymar.

PSG splashed out a world record £200million to land Neymar from Barcelona last summer and the Brazilian netted 28 goals in 30 games for the French side before sustaining a broken metatarsal in February.

However, there was fresh speculation earlier this week that Real will attempt to take the 26-year-old back to La Liga at the end of the season.

When asked about the rumours, Zidane said: “After the final we’ll talk with the club about next year and what changes will be made. But I can’t talk about anything like that [Neymar] at the moment.”

In response to a follow-up question over whether Neymar would fit in at Real, Zidane replied: “Good player are always compatible. I remember one year they said I wasn’t compatible to play with [Youri] Djorkaeff. We won the World Cup together. So good players can always play together.

“On the pitch there is a chemistry. I don’t know if we are negotiating for Neymar. What’s worrying us is what is going on at the moment. I haven’t asked Neymar personally because I don’t get involved in these things. We have to finish this season, the rest will come after.”