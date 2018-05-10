Zidane defends team selection after Sevilla defeat

Zinedine Zidane defended his team selection for Real Madrid’s 3-2 defeat to Sevilla on Wednesday night.

Zidane made seven changes to his starting lineup following Los Blancos’ 2-2 draw with Barcelona and saw his team capitulate at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.

Wissam Ben Yedder put Sevilla ahead in the 26th minute before Miguel Layun doubled their lead in the 45th. A Sergio Ramos own goal made it 3-0 in the 84th minute before late consolation strikes at the other end from him and Borja Mayoral.

“When you look at the team we put out, it is a team which could easily have won,” Zidane said, according to ESPN. “I am not sorry at all about the team picked. It is a pity as these are the players who play less, but we cannot reproach them. They nearly turned it around at the end with the two goals.

“All the players I have are top players, and sometimes some players have to rest. We cannot be happy with all our results in La Liga, but we can be happy with how we have played through the season.”

Real Madrid are set to face Liverpool in the Champions League final on 26 May, but Zidane insisted the defeat to Sevilla would not hamper their preparations.

“We are disappointed today, but it will not affect us at all,” the former France international said. “Tomorrow, we will be back to work. We have another game on Saturday [at home to Celta Vigo], and that’s it. When you lose, you cannot be happy, but it will not affect what we do until the end of the season.”