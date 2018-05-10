Sevilla beat Madrid to keep Europa League hopes alive

Sevilla beat Real Madrid 3-2 at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in La Liga on Wednesday evening.

Sevilla 3 Real Madrid 2

Ben Yedder opens scoring in 26th minute

Layun adds second on stroke of half-time

Ramos scores OG and late penalty

Mayoral further reduces deficit

Match Summary

Wissam Ben Yedder, Miguel Layun and own-goal from Sergio Ramos gave the hosts all three points. Borja Mayoral and Ramos pulled two goals back late on, but it was not enough to prevent a first La Liga defeat in 10 outings.

Sevilla can still finish in seventh position should they defeat Real Betis at the weekend to secure a Europa League place for next season. Los Blancos, meanwhile, remain three points adrift of second-placed Atletico iMadrid.

Full Report

Zinedine Zidane made seven changes from the 2-2 draw against Barcelona on Sunday as he prioritised the upcoming UEFA Champions League final. The changes did not seem to affect Real as they clicked into gear from the start.

They created the first opening in the 19th minute. Theo Hernandez put the ball in from the left wing for Marcos Asensio, who arrived at the near post but failed to hit the target with his flicked attempt that went just wide of the goal.

Sevilla took the lead seven minutes later, however. Against the run of play, simple, route-one football unlocked the visiting defence. Nicolas Pareja’s long ball was flicked on by Luis Muriel and Ben Yedder latched onto it and kept his cool to finish between the legs of Kiko Casilla.

The Andalusians doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time. Hernandez did well to block a Stephen Nzonzi shot but the ball came back to the Frenchman, who laid it on a plate for Layun and he duly obliged to finish emphatically into the roof of the net.

Zidane’s side had a golden opportunity to claw themselves back into the game three minutes before the hour mark when Lucas Vazquez was brought down by a Franco Vazquez. But Ramos saw his penalty come back off underside off the bar and away from danger.

Sevilla put the game to bed in the 84th minute. Gabriel Mercado got to the right byline and his cut-back was turned into his own net by Ramos.

Real managed to pull a goal back three minutes from time when Mayoral headed Asensio corner’s low into the bottom-right corner and they reduced the deficit to one in the fifth minute of added time when Hernandez was brought down in an off-the-ball incident inside the box. Ramos made amends for his earlier miss as he slotted the ball into the left corner.