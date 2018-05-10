Barca to contest Roberto ban

Barcelona have challenged the Spanish Football Federation’s decision to suspend Sergi Roberto for four games as a result of his red card against Real Madrid on Sunday.

The 26-year-old full-back was sent off for striking Marcelo in an off-the-ball incident just before half-time at the Camp Nou, where Barca held on for a 2-2 draw.

Referee Alejandro Hernandez Hernandez noted in his match report that Roberto had been dismissed for “hitting an opponent with his arm, with the use of excessive force, the ball not being at a distance from being played.”

The Spaniard’s season is now over as he will be unavailable for Barca’s final three La Liga fixtures against Villarreal, Levante and Real Sociedad.

However, the length of the ban is controversial, given that Getafe defender Damian Suarez was red-carded against Girona on April 29 in similar circumstances, but only received a one-match ban. Hernandez was also officiating in that encounter.

The Blaugrana will therefore contest the RFEF’s ruling in the hope of reducing Roberto’s suspension.