Sergio Ramos: We know what Suarez is like

Real Madrid centre-back Sergio Ramos says he doesn’t regret not kicking the ball out of play for Barcelona striker Luis Suarez in the 2-2 draw on Sunday.

Los Merengues angered the Camp Nou faithful when they refused to stop play for Suarez, who went down injured as the visitors pushed for a winner. However, Ramos insists Real were never going to kick the ball out because they are aware of Suarez’s behaviour.

“Whenever someone gets hurt on the pitch and we think it’s serious, we kick the ball out,” Ramos said, according to FourFourTwo.

“It’s a mark of respect.

“But knowing what he is like, his style and how he is, I didn’t think it was necessary to do so.”

The Catalans played the second half of El Clasico with 10 men after Sergi Roberto was sent off, but they were able to hold on for a draw to maintain their unbeaten record in the league this season.

Suarez and Cristiano Ronaldo scored in the 10th and 14th minutes respectively before Lionel Messi put Barca ahead and Gareth Bale netted the equaliser for the visitors.