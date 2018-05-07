Zidane optimistic about Ronaldo injury

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane believes that superstar Cristiano Ronaldo picked up just a minor knock in the 2-2 draw with Barcelona, and will be ready for the UEFA Champions League final.

Ronaldo scored the first equaliser in Sunday’s La Liga draw with the Spanish champions but had to go off at half-time after he picked up the injury during the act of scoring in a challenge with Gerard Pique.

The 33-year-old was taken off at the break as a precaution despite the fact that Los Blancos held the advantage following the sending off of Sergio Roberto. Nonetheless, Barca took a 2-1 lead through Lionel Messi before Gareth Bale got the second equaliser as it ended 2-2 on the night.

With the final against Liverpool coming up later this month against Liverpool and the 2018 FIFA World Cup in mind, concerns arose the forward could miss out for both Real and Portugal.

However, Zidane has assured fans that the goal-scorer should be fit in the near future. He told Marca: “It doesn’t feel good right now, but I think it’s going to be small [problem], it’s just a knock.

“Don’t worry about the final, he will be there. I cannot tell you how long [Ronaldo will be out for], but he said that he thinks it isn’t much. We will see tomorrow.

“We will see what we have to do, and the damage that has been done. It was a little swollen, but as I say, it wasn’t much.”