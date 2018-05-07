Valverde: VAR will be good for football

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde believes the introduction of Video Assistant Referees next season will be good for La Liga, but admits it will take time to adjust.

Valverde brought up the topic of VAR after his side drew 2-2 with arch-rivals Real Madrid in La Liga on Sunday, in a game that featured numerous controversial moments that may have been referred to VAR if it had been in place.

An action-packed Clasico at Camp Nou saw Barca reduced to 10 men on the stroke of half-time, with the score at 1-1, when Sergi Roberto was sent off for thrusting a hand into Marcelo’s face. Gareth Bale then avoided punishment after he appeared to stamp on Samuel Umtiti.

Madrid also felt hard done by when the referee failed to give them a penalty for Jordi Alba’s foul on Marcelo. And in the build-up to the Catalans’ second goal, Luis Suarez seemed to trip Raphael Varane.

VAR is due to be introduced to La Liga next season, and Valverde is anticipating the technology to have a significant impact, especially on games like Sunday’s Clasico.

“Luckily we don’t have VAR yet, or we’d still be playing,” joked Valverde in his post-match press conference. “The team made a great effort with 10 against Madrid, we overcame that adversity, but we would have liked to win.

“The referee did not know who benefited the most [from decisions], it will have to be seen on TV. It’s complicated to be a referee and we have to understand them, I come here as coach of Barca and I see everything in my favour.

“The sending-off of Sergi Roberto hurt us and I know him – I doubt he was going to hurt [Marcelo].

“Technology is going to be good for football, but it will take time to adjust, the important thing is that the games have rhythm, at the beginning it will be complicated, but there are plays that require it.”