Three things that cost Real Madrid against Barcelona

Real Madrid missed a big chance to hand Barcelona their first loss in the La Liga with a 2-2 draw at Camp Nou.

The match-up was fiery and very physical, but Madrid had multiple things not go their favour resulting in the two teams sharing the spoils.

With the result, many believe that Barcelona can go on the remaining La Liga schedule unbeaten as they win their 25th league title. As for Madrid, they still have the UEFA Champions League final at the end of the month, but they are likely to rue the chances of them failing to get maximum points at Camp Nou.

Below are some of the reasons that Madrid failed to win in the fourth El Clasico of the campaign.

FAILING TO CAPITALISE WITH A MAN ADVANTAGE

As many expected, the match between the two rivals was intense and resulted in many cards. In fact, referee Hernandez Hernandez booked six players in the first half of the game.

The biggest was in extra time of the first segment as Sergi Roberto appeared to strike Marcelo which sent the Madrid defender crashing to the pitch.

While the card was debatable, as the replay showed Roberto’s hand hitting Marcelo’s shoulder instead of his face, the result should have been Madrid dominating in the second half.

Unfortunately, for the guests, it was not the case as the Catalans pressed forward and went on the attack to find their footing. It resulted in a sublime goal from Lionel Messi in the 52nd minute to give the hosts the lead.

In a match-up with such high stakes, Madrid should have taken advantage of a 10-man Barcelona team and they should have been the one pressing the action.

CRISTIANO RONALDO’S ABSENCE IN THE SECOND HALF

Coming off the tunnel to start the second half, Madrid should have had the advantage with their opponents only having 10 players on the pitch.

However, Los Blancos needed to make adjustments as well as Cristiano Ronaldo was immediately subbed out of the game in favour of Marco Asensio.

Cristiano made his presence felt in the first half, scoring in the 14th minute of the game but it was apparent that he picked up the knock during that sequence as well.

Perhaps, manager Zinedine Zidane was forced to take out his talisman as Madrid still have the UEFA Champions League final in Kyiv to worry about, but pulling Cristiano out effectively erased Madrid’s edge on the pitch.

When Cristiano was on the pitch, Madrid had a certain edge, even when they were of equal strength. With only 10 opponents, having their best player should have resulted in a win for Madrid.

POOR PERFORMANCE BY THE REFEREE

Many understood what a win would do for either team but it was apparent that the match’s referee succumbed to the pressure.

Upon review, it was apparent that Hernandez had multiple missed calls and some of them could have cost Madrid the chance to add the first blemish in the Catalans’ La Liga campaign.

One of the most important call the referee seemed to miss was the build up to Barcelona’s second goal as Luis Suarez appeared to have fouled Madrid defender Raphael Varane before Messi curled in the goal for the 2-1 lead.

With the score tied 2-2, the referee failed to call a penalty when Marcelo crashed to the ground inside the penalty box. The Brazilian collided with Jordi Alba and replays showed that it should have been a penalty and the visitors should have had an attempt at three points.

While these are certainly some of the breaks within the game, Madrid supporters had a golden chance to have the last laugh against their rivals. They are now going to wait for next season when they clash again.