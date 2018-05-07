El Clasico – Talking points

Barcelona and Real Madrid played out an entertaining, if uncompromising 2-2 draw at the Nou Camp on Sunday evening as Ernesto Valverde’s side moved one step closer to going the season unbeaten in La Liga.

FOX Sports Asia takes a look at some of the main talking points.

Tough time in the middle

With Barca looking to preserve their unbeaten run in La Liga and Real Madrid eager to end it, Sunday’s encounter was always going to a fiery one. And so it proved as the tackles flew in and tempers flared.

Players who you don’t normally associate with the dark arts of the game were also involved as Messi and Bale crunched into tackles with Sergio Ramos and Samuel Umtiti respectively. Ramos and Suarez went head to head and then Sergi Roberto was red-carded for what was probably one of the most innocuous incidents of the game when the referee adjudged he had struck Marcelo, although the contact has half-hearted at most.

There were also a few other challenges, most noticeably Suarez’s on Rafael Varane in the build up to Messi’s goal, that remarkably went unpunished. The referee also arguably erred on another big call when Marcelo went down in the box after what looked like contact from Sergio Busquets.

It was a tough game to officiate, and although referee Alejandro Hernandez did a reasonable job both Barca and Madrid will be left with reason to feel hard done by. Who’d want to be an El Clasico referee?

End of an era

One thing the game will be remembered for was that it marked the 38th and final El Clasico for Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta. The 33-year old will retire at the end of the season, and gave glimpses of what Barcelona will be missing as he kept a cool head as others around him were losing theirs. It says much about the impact of the player that Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane waited patiently for several minutes outside the Barca dressing room in order to embrace Iniesta after the game. As such a key part of Barca’s successes during his years at the Nou Camp, he will be a tough act to follow. Can he be replaced? Guess we will find out next season.

Iniesta says goodbye to El Clasico pic.twitter.com/wmgAzJmh3l — Juan Direction (@JuanDirection58) May 6, 2018

Hidden qualities

A real blood-and-thunder game it may have been, but in between the rough and tumble there were some moments of real quality, as you would expect in a game featuring several of the world’s top players.

Each goal was a result of sublime skill, with Suarez opening the scoring with a superb volley from a delightful cross by Sergi Roberto. Madrid’s equaliser was equally well crafted. Ronaldo freeing Toni Kroos with a deft backheel, and then racing into the area to finish Benzema’s header from the German’s clipped cross.

Messi, the scourge of Madrid in the reverse fixture earlier in the season, repeated the feat early in the second half as he danced past a couple of challenges before curling a low shot past the despairing dive of a helpless Keylor Navas. Not to be outdone, Madrid and Gareth Bale saved the best till last, the Welsh wizard netting with a stunning first-time shot from the edge of the area to level the scores.

It may not have been a memorable game, but the goals were certainly all out of the top drawer.

The march goes on

Despite playing the entire second half with 10-men, Ernesto Valverde’s men looked the more likely winners after Real had dominated the first half and managed to preserve their unbeaten run. It was a titanic effort from the Blaugrana considering they are approaching the end of what has been a very long season.

With a league and cup double already secured, Barcelona will now look to get over their Champions League disappointment by claiming a place in history and becoming the first team to complete a La Liga season unbeaten in more than 86 years. With homes game against Villareal and Real Sociedad and a trip to Levante remaining, few would bet against them achieving it.