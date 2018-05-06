Suarez: We deserve to be La Liga champions

Luis Suarez has claimed that Barcelona deserve to be La Liga champions due to their consistency throughout the season, despite their early Champions League exit.

Having secured La Liga early, Barcelona are set to face Champions League finalists Real Madrid on Sunday evening with little more than pride left to play for.

Ernesto Valverde’s side has already earned plenty of that after going the whole league season to date unbeaten. According to Suarez, this record proves they deserve the title.

“We are the only team that hasn’t lost yet; we’ve drawn some games, but not lost. That’s down to us and to the coach’s hard work,” Suarez told Sky Sports.

“The competition that rewards consistency is La Liga. You have to play well every weekend in order to be the champions. I think that we are worthy winners because of how we’ve handled the entire year, and the numbers show that we haven’t lost a game yet.”

Gracias afición por todo el apoyo!!!! Esto tambien es de ustedes 💪💪💪VISCA BARÇA 🔵🔴 Thank you for the support!!!! This trophy is yours 💪💪💪 VISCA BARÇA 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/gOYtt3Q7js — Luis Suarez (@LuisSuarez9) April 30, 2018

Barcelona’s season has, however, had one blemish: they were dumped out of the Champions League quarterfinals by AS Roma, leaving Real Madrid and Liverpool to progress to the final and denying the Blaugrana a chance of a treble.

On their early exit, Suarez said: “Obviously we are frustrated about the Champions League, because of how the games turned out, but that’s in the past now. We have to focus on the present.”