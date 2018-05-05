Real rule out Clasico guard of honour

Real Madrid have decided against giving La Liga champions Barcelona a guard of honour for this weekend’s El Clasico.

The two Spanish giants meet in Sunday’s final Clasico of the season, with the game now a dead-rubber after Barcelona sealed the title last weekend.

That has prompted talk over whether Real would give Barcelona a guard of honour – or pasillo, as it is known in Spanish – yet Zinedine Zidane has rejected the idea.

Real head coach Zidane said: “We are not going to give them a pasillo.

“It’s my decision and that’s it. I don’t really understand this thing about the pasillo, so in the end it’s not going to happen.”

The two clubs have previously performed a guard of honour to each other previously, yet Barcelona defender Jordi Alba played down Real’s decision.

“Barcelona has done it for Madrid in the past, even at the Bernabeu,” Alba said.

“But each team can make its own decision and it has to be respected.”