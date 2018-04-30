Mesmerising Messi sets yet another La Liga record

Lionel Messi was the hat-trick hero for Barcelona as they wrapped up a ninth La Liga title in 14 years on Sunday with a 4-2 win at Deportivo la Coruna.

The Argentine magician put in yet another match-winning performance as Ernesto Valverde’s men sealed the La Liga crown with four games to go.

After Philippe Coutinho opened the scoring with a delightful chipped finish, Messi grabbed the second minutes before the break when he side-footed Luis Suarez’s cross in at the near post.

Then, after Depor had pulled level, Messi sealed the win with two more goals in the last 10 minutes, both strikes involving smart finishes from Suarez passes.

Messi’s goals saw him reach another goal-scoring landmark as he became the first player in La Liga history to score 30 or more goals in seven different La Liga seasons.

7 – Lionel Messi is the first player in La Liga history to score 30+ goals in seven different seasons. Stellar. pic.twitter.com/JyQFKnm4ie — OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 29, 2018

Barcelona are now just four games from going the whole season unbeaten, something that has never been done before.

The title win sparked the latest round of online plaudits for the Barca star.

A hattrick for Messi clinches the title for @FCBarcelona. Leading scorer for the European Golden boot. The golden goat. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 29, 2018

Messi's career trophies (32) La Liga (9): 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆

Copa del rey (6): 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆

Spanish Super Cup (7): 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆

UCL (4): 🏆🏆🏆🏆

FIFA Clubs World Cup (3): 🏆🏆🏆

UEFA Super Cup (3): 🏆🏆🏆 757 official games

610 goals

249 assists

5 Ballondors

91 goals in 2012 pic.twitter.com/LRSuUPv1ei — DepressedFC (@BarcaStat) April 29, 2018

CAMPEONES CAMPEONES OLE OLE OLE pic.twitter.com/RSu0d6fPT8 — Messi World (@MessiWorId) April 29, 2018

WOW! 😱 Leo Messi has been involved in more than 50% of Barcelona's 87 La Liga goals this season! 🐐🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/SG80aYWYqk — infosmessi (@INFOSMESSl) April 29, 2018

Messi has his eyes on the Golden Shoe! 🌟#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/3iCtGY00sJ — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) April 29, 2018

And let’s not forget his teammates!