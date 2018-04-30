Messi hat-trick seals La Liga title for Barcelona

Barcelona surrendered a 2-0 lead but showed their class as they won 4-2 in the final reckoning to claim the Spanish title, as a brave Deportivo de La Coruna were relegated in Sunday’s La Liga clash.

Deportivo de La Coruna 2 Barcelona 4 Coutinho makes it one and Messi two

Perez scores and Colak levels

Messi adds third

The genius condemns home team to relegation

Match summary

It was an entertaining clash as Barca raced into a two-goal advantage though Philippe Coutinho and Lionel Messi.

Lucas Perez pulled one back and then Emre Colak equalised, before Messi secured the result for Barca with a hat-trick.

Match result

Barcelona were as expected in full control from the start and it wouldn’t be long before the first goal arrived. In the seventh minute the lively Ousmane Dembele burst down the right before cutting the ball back to Coutinho.

The Brazil attacker showed his scoring prowess as he curled an effort home from just inside the area beyond a helpless Ruben Ivan Martinez. It was his fifth goal and fifth assist in Barca colours.

With that said, the relegation-threatened home side thought they had found a way back in the 17th minute as Marc-Andre ter Stegen saved from a corner, before Lucas Perez tucked home though it was ruled out for offside.

Nonetheless, Blaugrana were always the more threatening and in the 30th minute were denied by Martinez, who saved superbly from a Messi free-kick.

With that said, the Argentina genius was in business in the 38th minute as he got on the end of Luis Suarez’s cross to the far post to volley home with customary confidence and precision.

However, the hosts showed character as they responded in the 40th minute through Perez. He met winger Borja Valle’s cross and he fired beyond ter Stegen.

After the break, the Spanish giants came close to extending their advantage through Messi though he saw his flicked effort saved well by the alert Martínez in the 51st minute.

Incredibly, despite the odds, Branquiazuis roared back into the contest in the 64th minute. Valle broke down the right and found Celso Borges, who then fed in Colak to finish low beyond Barca’s number one.

Suarez nearly profited from Messi magic not long afterward though the Uruguay striker hit the side-netting with his left-foot. With that said, the winner did arrive in the 82nd minute through the Argentine genius.

After a smart one-two between the dynamic pair, arguably the world’s best player slotted home as he walked the ball into the net. In the closing stages, the 30-year-old completed his hat-trick as once again he converted from Suarez’s assist.