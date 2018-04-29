Montella sacked for second time this season

Vincenzo Montella has been sacked for a second time this season – just a month after eliminating Manchester United from the Champions League.

Sevilla’s defeat to Levante on Friday proved to be the final nail in Montella’s coffin after he has endured a miserable run as the La Liga club’s manager.

Since last month’s victory over United in the Champions League last 16, Sevilla have endured a nine-game winless streak, which has left their European qualification hopes in doubt.

Montella – sacked by AC Milan last November – has now been axed, with former Sevilla boss Joaquin Caparros taking charge until the end of the season.

Sacked TWICE in ONE season – Vincenzo #Montella. And this guy was chosen to build the new Milan 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ lmao — Jan (@jan1190) April 28, 2018

“Sevilla FC have dismissed Vincenzo Montella after the side’s bad run of results since winning last in Old Trafford on March 13,” said a club statement.

“Caparros will lead the team in the 2017/18 run-in and will then stay linked with the club in a role which had already been determined once Sevilla’s sporting structure had been reorganised.”

Last week, Sevilla publicly declared that Montella would be in charge until at least the end of the season, but the loss to 17th placed Levante prompted the club to have a change of heart.