Bale helps Los Blancos past Leganes

A second-string Real Madrid was made to work hard for their 2-1 win over neighbours Leganes at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday evening.

Real Madrid 2 Leganes 1

Bale (8′) gets Real off to flyer

Guerrero misses two good chances

Mayoral (45′) pounces at back post

Brasanac (66′) scores from close range

Match Summary

Gareth Bale was by far the most experienced player in Zinedine Zidane’s starting line-up and the Welshman displayed his quality with a well-taken eighth-minute opener.

The team from the outskirts of the capital had chances to draw level before Borja Mayoral doubled Los Blancos’ lead at the end of the first half.

Darko Brasanac managed to halve the deficit midway through the second half, but the champions of Spain saw out the remainder of the match to extend their unbeaten run in La Liga to eight games.

Full Report

Despite making wholesale changes, the hosts started well and Bale threatened after just three minutes with a shot from 20 yards out that sailed over the crossbar after he won the ball back and combined well with Mateo Kovacic.

Bale made no mistake with his next chance on eight minutes as he slotted through the legs of Pichu Cuellar with an acrobatic effort at close range, having reacted quickest to Karim Benzema’s initial shot that deflected up into the air.

Los Pepineros stepped up their game after the early setback and had three good chances to restore parity around the midway point of the first half.

Miguel Angel Guerrero’s flicked header was deflected inches wide of the right post from a 24th-minute free-kick on the left, and Gabriel directed the resulting corner well over the bar.

Guerrero went close with another flicked attempt from a low cross on the right three minutes later that went just past the left post, while at the other end Bale set up Dani Ceballos on 35 minutes after a strong run across the 18-yard area, but the winger curled his first-time shot straight into the arms of Cuellar.

Nordin Amrabat was unfortunate to see his fierce strike from 19 yards out clip the top of the bar in the 37th minute, and those missed opportunities came back to bite the visitors on the stroke of half-time.

A free-kick from the left took the slightest of touches off a Leganes player and found an open Mayoral at the back post, with the striker slotting home at the back post. There seemed to be some confusion over whether the goal stood or not, but the referee eventually pointed to the centre-spot.

Guerrero should have pulled one back just five minutes after the restart. Nabil El Zhar did well to make room for a cross that picked out the striker right in front of goal, but he headed straight at a grateful Kiko Casilla.

Asier Garitano’s men kept pressing Real as much as possible and they finally got a lifeline on 66 minutes. Amrabat was played into space on the right and he advanced to the byline before squaring to an open Brasanac, who had the simplest of tap-ins from close range.

Amrabat then cut inside from the left four minutes later and tested Casilla at his near post with a low strike from the edge of the box, before Bale just cleared the target on 71 minutes with a first-time shot from 19 yards out following good work by Marco Asensio on the left.

Casilla was alert to the danger in the 74th minute when a free-kick from the left was flicked on by Brasanac and found its way to Bustinza at the back post, but his attempt on the stretch was palmed away on the line by the Real keeper.

Casilla had his heart in his throat 12 minutes from time when Claudio Beauvue escaped his marker on the left touchline with a neat turn and cut inside before spotting the Spaniard off his line, but the midfielder’s audacious lob from distance landed on the roof of the goal.

Leganes continued to plug away in the closing stages, but Los Blancos held on for all three points which took them within one of second-placed Atletico Madrid.