Andres Iniesta’s best moments with Barcelona

Football fans across the globe were saddened with the news that Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta was leaving the Catalan club by the end of the season.

In a heartfelt and emotional press conference, the midfielder revealed that he would be moving on from his childhood club.

Iniesta, 33 years old, explained his unending love for the game of football, and revealed just how much he loves his club and how much he feels the team has loved him as well.

And while he revealed he will be moving to the Chinese Super League next season, many will remember the magical midfielder for his best moments with the Catalans. Some of these moments can be relieved below.

FIRST TIME IN THE BIG STAGE

Many remember Iniesta as a young 18-year-old as he made his senior debut in the UEFA Champions League match against Club Brugge.

Then-manager Louis Van Gaal trusted the young upstart to play in the European competition and Iniesta has never looked back since.

The Spanish international still claims that this debut was one of the best moments in his storied career with the Catalans.

MAKING A DIFFERENCE

Despite coming on as a substitute in the 2006 UEFA Champions League final against Arsenal, Iniesta made sure that he would leave his mark in the game.

The Gunners would take the lead early with a goal from Sol Campbell, but the second half would be different especially when Iniesta was brought on in the 46th minute. The complexion of the game changed and the presence of the midfielder on the pitch helped Barcelona score two late goals to win the European title.

THE INIESTAZO

Most players are defined by one moment in their career, and for Iniesta it might be his goal in the 2009 UEFA Champions League semi-final clash against Chelsea.

The first leg of this clash against the English club finished 0-0 at Camp Nou to set-up a thrilling battle at Stamford Bridge. In the second leg, the hosts grabbed an early lead thanks to a Michael Essien goal in the 9th minute of the game.

It appeared that they were booking a place in the final when Iniesta stepped up to the plate and strike the ball after it was teed up by Lionel Messi. The strike from the edge of the box beat the goalkeeper and sent Barcelona to the final on away goals rule.

CONSEQUENT EUROPEAN GLORY

After the spectacular finish in North London, Iniesta battled through injuries to meet Manchester United in the European finale.

Pep Guardiola, Barcelona’s manager at the time, always meant to start his midfielder despite doubts over his fitness.

Iniesta would repay the faith given to him by commanding the pitch, eventually providing the assist for Samuel Eto’o to open the scoring for the Catalans before they would eventually win 2-0.

This would also be Barcelona’s first Treble.

SECOND CHAMPIONS LEAGUE CROWN

After missing out on the crown in 2010, Iniesta and Barcelona won their second European trophy in three years after beating United in a 2009 rematch.

During this time, the Catalans had a loaded team with impressive forwards in Messi, David Villa and Pedro. However, it was the midfield trio of Iniesta, Xavi and Sergio Busquets that would do the damage as they were precise and took control of the game throughout the competition.

This was also the time that Iniesta was part of the Spanish team that dominated competitions.

EVEN FROM THE RIVALS

Iniesta’s performances with Barcelona only elevated their rivalry with Real Madrid in the Spanish La Liga and other European competitions.

Despite that fact, even Madrid fans are quick to admit the greatness that Iniesta possesses.

This was on full display during a 2015 match against Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeau. In front of a usually hostile crowd, Barcelona thwarted their opponents 4-0, with Iniesta scoring once and assisting on another.

When he was walking off the pitch, Madrid fans raised to their seats and gave him a standing ovation.

THE CURTAIN CALL

In what is now the final season in his Barcelona career, Iniesta’s age was starting to catch up. His pace was not there for the most part and was left off the pitch at times.

Fortunately, he was able to perform well in the Copa del Rey final against Sevilla in what could be his swan song.

He was able to score a beautiful goal in the 5-0 victory, playing like he was still in his prime and reliving all the energy from the crowd as his 22-year career with the club comes to a close.

There are certainly more moments that have defined Iniesta’s career at Camp Nou, and his name will forever be etched in the history books as one of the best players to ever play for Barcelona.