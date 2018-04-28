Preview: Deportivo La Coruna v Barcelona

Barcelona will be looking to wrap up La Liga when they visit Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday, provided it hasn’t already been handed to them by then.

La Liga

29 April 2018

Game week 35

Kick-off: 20h45 local time/02H45 HKT

Venue: Estadio Municipal de Riazor

Referee: R. De Burgos Bengoetxea

Assistant referee: R. Alonso, J. Nunez

Fourth official: A. Velasco

Head-to-head summary

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Barcelona 45 23 9 13

Deportivo La Coruna 45 13 9 23

Previous encounter

Barcelona 4-0 Deportivo La Coruna (17/12/17) La Liga

Barcelona goalscorers: Luis Suarez (29′, 47′), Paulinho (41′, 75′)

🔙 The week at Barça 🤔 Which is your 🔝 moment? pic.twitter.com/4SeBpjE5nk — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 28, 2018

Players to watch

Mohamed Salah has been touted by pundits as a potential Ballon d’Or winner for this year. No doubt, Lionel Messi will have something to say about that. All eyes will be on the diminutive Argentine as he looks to prove that he is the greatest player in the world.

Andres Iniesta will also be in the spotlight, as the 33-year-old recently announced his departure from Barcelona and will be looking to cap off his final season with the league title.

Meanwhile, if he plays, Adrian Lopez will be out to spoil Ernesto Valverde’s party. Having netted nine goals this season in La Liga, he is the main threat for the relegation-threatened Deportivo.

Team form and manager quotes

Having secured the Copa del Rey with a 5-0 drubbing of Sevilla last Saturday, Barcelona are cruising towards the Primera Division crown.

Ernesto Valverde said in February that he was “in a hurry” to wrap up the league title, but they might not be as rushed as before having crashed out of the Champions League quarter-finals against AS Roma.

Clarence Seedorf’s Deportivo look destined for the drop, but the former Real Madrid star will be keen to spoil his old foes’ party.

After a 3-2 win over Athletic Bilbao two weeks ago, Seedorf hailed his side for showing “great character throughout the game”. However, they have since been held to draws by Sevilla and Leganes.

Enjoy your weekend Barça Fans!

🔵🔴 Força Barça! pic.twitter.com/GekjhxpF6L — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 27, 2018

Team news

Apart from Sergi Samper, who is out with a long-term injury, and the suspended Sergi Roberto, Barcelona have a full squad to choose from.

For Deportivo; Adrian Lopez, Sulley Muntari, Sidnei and Zakaria Bakkali are doubtful, while Eneko Boveda is set to miss out through injury.