Preview: Deportivo La Coruna v Barcelona

Barcelona will be looking to wrap up La Liga when they visit Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday, provided it hasn’t already been handed to them by then.
La Liga
29 April 2018
Game week 35
Kick-off: 20h45 local time/02H45 HKT
Venue: Estadio Municipal de Riazor
Referee: R. De Burgos Bengoetxea
Assistant referee: R. Alonso, J. Nunez
Fourth official: A. Velasco
Head-to-head summary
TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS
Barcelona 45 23 9 13
Deportivo La Coruna 45 13 9 23
Previous encounter
Barcelona 4-0 Deportivo La Coruna (17/12/17) La Liga
Barcelona goalscorers: Luis Suarez (29′, 47′), Paulinho (41′, 75′)
🔙 The week at Barça
🤔 Which is your 🔝 moment? pic.twitter.com/4SeBpjE5nk
— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 28, 2018
Players to watch
Mohamed Salah has been touted by pundits as a potential Ballon d’Or winner for this year. No doubt, Lionel Messi will have something to say about that. All eyes will be on the diminutive Argentine as he looks to prove that he is the greatest player in the world.
Andres Iniesta will also be in the spotlight, as the 33-year-old recently announced his departure from Barcelona and will be looking to cap off his final season with the league title.
Meanwhile, if he plays, Adrian Lopez will be out to spoil Ernesto Valverde’s party. Having netted nine goals this season in La Liga, he is the main threat for the relegation-threatened Deportivo.
5️⃣ stunners from Don @andresiniesta8!#Infinit8Iniesta pic.twitter.com/nfsmCaQasx
— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 28, 2018
Team form and manager quotes
Having secured the Copa del Rey with a 5-0 drubbing of Sevilla last Saturday, Barcelona are cruising towards the Primera Division crown.
Ernesto Valverde said in February that he was “in a hurry” to wrap up the league title, but they might not be as rushed as before having crashed out of the Champions League quarter-finals against AS Roma.
Clarence Seedorf’s Deportivo look destined for the drop, but the former Real Madrid star will be keen to spoil his old foes’ party.
After a 3-2 win over Athletic Bilbao two weeks ago, Seedorf hailed his side for showing “great character throughout the game”. However, they have since been held to draws by Sevilla and Leganes.
Enjoy your weekend Barça Fans!
🔵🔴 Força Barça! pic.twitter.com/GekjhxpF6L
— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 27, 2018
Team news
Apart from Sergi Samper, who is out with a long-term injury, and the suspended Sergi Roberto, Barcelona have a full squad to choose from.
For Deportivo; Adrian Lopez, Sulley Muntari, Sidnei and Zakaria Bakkali are doubtful, while Eneko Boveda is set to miss out through injury.