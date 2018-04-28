Montella plays down Sevilla sack reports

Vincenzo Montella has brushed off reports that he could be sacked by Spanish side Sevilla – just a month after they eliminated Manchester United from the Champions League.

Sevilla caused a major shock when they won 2-1 at Old Trafford in the last 16 of the Champions League, before they eventually went out in the quarter-finals to Bayern Munich.

But since that success, Montella’s side have endured a miserable run of form – four draws and five defeats, including the 5-0 thrashing by Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final.

Earlier this week, Sevilla gave Montella a public vote of confidence by declaring that he would remain in charge until at least the end of the season.

Worst run of form for Sevilla since 2000, when they were relegated. Vincenzo Montella's spell in charge is unravelling into an aberration. — Colin Millar (@Millar_Colin) April 27, 2018

However, another loss at Levante on Friday created fresh speculation that the Italian could be axed sooner than that, with Sevilla at risk of missing out on European qualification.

After the defeat, Montella said: “That is not a question for me to answer. I am the coach of Sevilla and I do my work with enthusiasm, professionalism and focus.

“I think we can finish the season better than our current form, but the rest is not up to me.”

Montella was sacked by AC Milan in November, before taking the Sevilla job just three days later.