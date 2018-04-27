Tearful Iniesta announces Barcelona departure

Andres Iniesta has announced his decision to leave Barcelona at the end of the season after 22 years with the club.

The 33-year-old revealed the news during a press conference on Friday.

It was clearly a difficulty decision for Iniesta to have made as he spoke through tears during part of the announcement at the club’s training ground.

A World Cup winner with Spain in 2010, the midfielder also has eight La Liga title and four Champions League successes to his name.

🔊 Andrés Iniesta: "I want to thank my team mates" #Infinit8Iniesta pic.twitter.com/V2OsNak4ox — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 27, 2018

Speaking in the presence of his Barcelona teammates, Iniesta, who is expected to move to China to join Chongqing Dangdai Lifan next season, explained that it took him a long time to decide whether or not to leave.

He said: “This is my last season here. I have thought my decision through for a long time. For me, Barca is the best club in the world – this club has given me everything.

“I would like to thank my team-mates and everyone who accompanied me every day, they made me be better. It’s been a dream come true, lots of titles, important moments throughout my career. I am very happy to have played for this club. I am proud.”

🔊 Andrés Iniesta: "This is my last season here" Your legacy is infinite. #infinit8Iniesta pic.twitter.com/2ZBQxjyVFv — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 27, 2018

When asked about his future, Iniesta added: “There are still things to work out, different things. I said I would never play against Barca, so it’s not going to be in Europe. We will know at the end of the season.

“I’m almost 34, I’ve left everything out on the field, I’ve given everything to the club, and if I couldn’t give everything up to now, I wouldn’t be happy. I want to be happy, like I have been here.”

In total, Iniesta has played for Barcelona 670 times, scoring 57 goals and creating 141.