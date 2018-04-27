Preview: Real Madrid v Leganes

Having claimed a 2-1 win in the Champions League semi-final first leg against Bayern Munich, Real Madrid will look to carry their momentum into La Liga against Leganes on Saturday.

La Liga

28 April 2018

Gameweek 35

Kick-off: 18h30 local time/00H30 HKT

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

Referee: I. Iglesias Villanueva

Assistant referee: A. Costoya, E. Ramos

Fourth official: O. Herrero

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Real Madrid 7 6 0 1

Leganes 7 1 0 6

Previous encounter:

Leganes 1-3 Real Madrid (21/02/2018) LaLiga

Leganes goalscorer: Unai Bustinza (6′)

Real Madrid goalscorers: Lucas Vazquez (11′), Casemiro (29′), Sergio Ramos (90′ Pen)

💪⚽☀ Today's training session is underway at a sunny #RMCity! pic.twitter.com/2V8zBTHYrX — Real Madrid C.F.🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@realmadriden) April 27, 2018

Players to watch:

Zinedine Zidane has a wealth of options to choose from and may well rest some players after Wednesday’s Champions League triumph. Having come off the bench to score the winner against Bayern, it will be interesting to see whether or not Marco Asensio is handed a start this time out.

Gabriel Pires has been Leganes’ standout player this season. The versatile midfielder has added plenty to their game both going forward and in defence. Leganes will be hoping that he manages to nullify Real Madrid’s big guns.

Good morning! Cucumbers! Today at 11:00 h., closed door training before tomorrow’s match against @realmadriden #RealMadridLeganés. Garitano's press conference at 13:15 h. pic.twitter.com/Meciq3f2DJ — C.D. Leganés 🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@CDLeganes_en) April 27, 2018

Team form and manager quotes:

When asked what he learned from knocking Real Madrid out of the Copa del Rey at the Bernabeu earlier this season, Asier Garitano told EFE: “We learned that you have to go there convinced that these things can happen and that you have to go knowing how hard it is, because the situation is very complicated.”

Zinedine Zidane didn’t mince his words after the Copa del Rey upset, telling the media: “It’s a fiasco. My worst moment as a coach.”

The former Los Blancos player added: “I don’t regret anything I did in the game, though. I take responsibility for what I do.”

Team news:

Real Madrid is likely to rest their key players for this encounter. One of them, Isco, picked up a knock against Bayern Munich.

Martin Mantovani is likely to miss the game for Leganes, leaving them with a gap to fill in defence.